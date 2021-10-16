LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Valley health agencies and groups tasked with vaccinating the public are getting ready for the next phase of the COVID-19 booster rollout after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed them for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Immunize Nevada partnered with the Asian Community Development Council for a pop-up flu & COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Shanghai Plaza.
The ACDC started providing vaccines in April. Edelweiss Solano, director of family services for the ACDC, said so far they've administered a total of 1,200 shots.
Solano said offering the clinic in Chinatown makes vaccines accessible to the local community.
“We are addressing the need of our community in terms of language barriers, so we have bilingual staff and also pharmacist who can assist them with any of their questions regarding the vaccine, or even just filling out the form," Solano said.
Currently, the Pfizer booster shot is available for only those who qualify. For now, Immunize Nevada and the ACDC are awaiting directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the anticipated rollout of Moderna and J&J booster shots.
The FDA has yet to give emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters endorsed earlier this week by the administration's advisory panel. The vaccines are expected to become available to administer to the public after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off on them.
Pharmacy technicians like Finnis Stull with Albertson's Pharmacy, is helping with the rollout of the authorized Pfizer booster. She said her role is to be a "floater" administering vaccines wherever they're needed in the valley.
“We go to retirement communities, we go to water companies, we go to parks, we go to stores, we go anywhere we’re needed," Stull said.
She said she enjoys the opportunity to be a part of the valley's vaccine booster rollout.
“I get to meet a whole lot of people. I’m kind of new to Vegas so I get to meet a whole lot of people and everybody has been very positive, very kind, very nice and I love it. I really do," Stull said.
