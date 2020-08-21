LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas private school is using tech in an effort to keep students safe and healthy upon their return to school.
The Meadows School in Summerlin has installed thermal imaging technology to take students’ temperatures as they enter the building, as a measure to detect flu-like symptoms and possible coronavirus.
“When they arrive, they can just walk to class like it’s a normal day,” said Head of School Jeremy Gregersen.
Students will be able to walk past the thermal imaging camera without stopping. The camera and technology will generate a picture, temperature reading and a pass or fail score indicating whether they have an above average temperature.
If a student fails the temperature test, they will be asked to step aside for 10 minutes and then take the test a second time. If a student fails the test a second time, their parents would be contacted to take the student home and have the student quarantine until symptoms subside.
Social distancing and classroom “cohorts” will also be used, Gregersen said.
“If we do have a case, we’ll know which kids have been in contact with others,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.