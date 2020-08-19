LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will lead a funeral procession Wednesday morning for a lieutenant who died from COVID-19.
Lt. Erik Lloyd was a thirty-year veteran of LVMPD and was president of the Injured Police Officers Fund. Lloyd died July 29 from complications due to COVID-19, and LVMPD classified it as a line-of-duty death.
The procession will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary before travelling south on Main Street to Washington, then getting on I-15 southbound. The procession will exit Spring Mountain and head to Las Vegas Boulevard to the I-215 East, then on US-95 exiting at Russell. The procession will end at about 10 a.m. for a private service in Henderson.
Expect traffic impacts due to the procession Wednesday morning.
FOX5 will cover the procession on air and online. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
