LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday reported that it has had 976 COVID-19 cases among employees since the beginning of the pandemic.
The LVMPD's COVID-19 dashboard listed the cases as well as 3,036 total employees tested for the virus as of Friday.
LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said two LVMPD employees have died from complications of COVID-19, including Lt. Erik Lloyd who passed away in July after contracting the virus. Lloyd was the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.