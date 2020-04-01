LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During a joint press conference with other community leaders Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill shared that the department is seeing a decrease in crime amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are seeing significant crime reduction since the beginning of the COVID virus," McMahill said. "In my jurisdiction alone, violent crime is down about 20 percent, property crime is down about 28 percent and overall crime is down about 27 percent."
McMahill noted that with kids home from school and nonessential employees home from work, the department was worried they may see a spike in domestic violence. However, McMahill said that as of today, they're still seeing a 37 percent reduction in domestic violence crime.
"There are some issues. I'm not going to stand before you and tell you everything is perfect," McMahill said. "We have had an increase in our traditional violent crime hotspots. Firearm calls are up about 35 percent."
McMahill also emphasized the cleaning protocols the department is doing to ensure officer safety. He added that 39 Las Vegas police officers have tested for COVID-19. Of those, two have come back positive and 22 are negative. He said they're waiting on 15.
Eighty-four employees have quarantined for possible exposure, McMahill said.
"This is an unseen enemy," McMahill said. "We're imploring you. We're begging you, stay home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.