LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced that a corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the employee, identified only has a corrections officer, visited a city heavily impacted by the virus while on vacation. Upon returning home, without returning to work, he began to develop symptoms and was seen by his primary care physician.
As a result, LVMPD said, he was determined to be positive for the virus.
The employee never entered the workplace after returning home from vacation and was not experiencing symptoms prior to leaving Las Vegas.
As a result, there was no workplace contamination from this employee's condition, LVMPD said.
LVMPD says that to date, 31 employees have been tested for the virus. Of those, according to LVMPD, 14 have returned negative and 16 tests results are still pending, with the one announced Friday being positive.
