LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department dies this week due to complications from COVID-19.
According to the department, Officer Edward Contreras passed away on Tuesday at the age of 50 due to complications from COVID-19.
According to the agency, Officer Contreras served as an LVMPD officer for over 15 years. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Traffic Bureau day shift.
LVMPD added that Officer Contreras was a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Somalia and Iraq.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
Officer Contreras is survived by his wife Stephanie, his son Aaron, father Edward, mother Gloria, sister Monica, and his brother Michael, who is currently assigned to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau Fatal Detail, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.