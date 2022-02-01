UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2022) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is no longer requiring new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Steve Grammas, detective and president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association confirmed the reversal on Tuesday.
He provided the following statement on behalf of the union:
The PPA has supported and continues to support peoples personal decision on whether they choose to get vaccinated or not. However, we do not believe that the personal choice should be used against someone who is willing to serve this community. Choosing to be a commissioned officer comes with the potential to lay down one’s life in service of their fellow man. If someone is willing to take this job and possibly sacrifice their own safety and well-being, we should not be stopping them over a vaccine. We did not and do not support any mandates to be vaccinated for current or future officers. From what we have been told, interest in hiring at LVMPD has increased since this mandate was removed. We are pleased that the Sheriff has decided to lift the mandate for new officers and hope too that the department will change their stance on other issues related to employees and vaccinations.
ORIGINAL REPORT (July 29, 2021) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are requiring new hires to be vaccinated.
Employees must show proof of vaccination prior to being hired, according to a careers page on the LVMPD website.
The department will provide a process for accommodations, Sgt. Miguel Garcia said.
"If there's some kind of accommodation, whether it's ADA or a religious belief, it will be reviewed and our department will determine if it's a reasonable accommodation," Garcia said.
Current LVMPD employees will not be required to get the vaccine, unless a transfer to a new department requires a new hire process, he added.
