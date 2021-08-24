LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are mourning the death of an officer who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sergeant Douglas King died on Monday, Aug. 23, after suffering COVID-19 complications, according to the department.
King served the Las Vegas community for 17 years and was assigned to the Summerlin Area Command prior to his death.
He was known for his great personality and uplifting sprit, the department said.
The police department was going to recognize King with an LVMPD Medal of Honor. King's recognition stemmed from a Sept. 2020 domestic violence call, where the sergeant's bravery led to the rescue of a domestic violence victim.
King is survived by his wife Cinnamon and three children; Scarlett, Tommi and Hannah. He was 36 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.