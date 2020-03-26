LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Records and Fingerprint Bureau announced Thursday that it is launching a new online service for residents who wish to apply for a concealed carry firearm permit.
The agency's Records and Fingerprint Bureau is one of a series of facility closures to the public related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to use the online application, citizens much have already completed the safety course and received their certificate prior to filling out the application. Those certificates are good for one year, LVMPD said.
LVMPD's new online CCW permit application allows people to electronically apply, remit payment and schedule their appointment, according to the release.
Citizens can call (702) 828-8172 with questions. Visit lvmpd.com for more information.
In a "Behind the Badge" segment with FOX5 Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said it has seen a spike in gun sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
