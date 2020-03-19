LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced that 48 of its employees have given notice of potential workplace exposure to COVID-19.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas police say that it does not mean that the 48 employees have been exposed to COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has it. They also note that it does not indicate that there are any presumptive positive cases among the group.
The notices, according to LVMPD, are given to the department by employees out of an abundance of caution. The cases may involve individuals who aren't presenting symptoms of COVID-19.
LVMPD says it is tracking the information to understand how it is affecting its workforce.
The agency encourages its employees to report any encounter they suspect could have a future impact on their health.
