LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are joining the Bureau of Land Management to halt a spike in illegal activity on Southern Nevada's public lands.
According to a media release, visitors have surged to four times the normal levels since the start of the pandemic. BLM reported an increase in off-highway vehicles, target shooting, camping and illegal dumping, all which carry fines.
Folks who need their outdoor fix should be warned to refrain from illegal shooting, camping, and dumping on public lands. Please read more below. #Vegas Safe #LVMPD @blmnv https://t.co/9u0mNsVbAo pic.twitter.com/zkHXzO7aUw— LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 7, 2020
If caught, LVMPD said penalties can include six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.
Target shooting is legal outside of the valley beyond a half-mile from a state highway or 500 feet from a road. Otherwise, police said it is illegal to shoot near a residential area.
Despite the "stay at home" order and the closures of certain parks, police said they've seen a lot of the activities listed above in the area of Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area. In response, police have closed Calico Basin Road.
BLM recreation lands will stay open unless state or local authorities order them closed, police said.
For more information about public lands closed to illegal activity, click here or contact BLM by phone at 702-515-5000 or by emailing questions to lvfoweb@blm.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.