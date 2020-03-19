LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking valley residents to stop calling to report non-essential businesses that remain open.

The police department notes that forcing a business to close down would require an executive order from Gov. Steve Sisolak. Such an order has not been made to Las Vegas police at this time.

In addition, Nevada Highway Patrol are reminding residents to only use 911 for emergencies.

Nevada Highway Patrol says its Dispatch Center has been inundated with 911/*NHP phone calls regarding road closures, specifically in Stateline at the Primm/California border.

According to a release from NHP, in a 24 hour period, its dispatchers handle over 800 calls for service, and they need their lines to be kept clear for actual emergencies.

"At this time, there are no road closures or travel restrictions in place," NHP said.

Motorists should only dial 911 for emergencies and use *NHP for requesting assistance or reporting an emergency.