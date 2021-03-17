LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On March 17, 2020, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses to close, including casinos and gaming establishments by midnight.
Miranda Alam, a freelance photographer in Las Vegas, captured the final moments before midnight on the Strip.
At the beginning of 2020, Alam said she was busier than ever working as a freelancer for Getty Images. She worked events that include the Golden Globes, the Latin Grammy Awards and the Academy Awards.
When she found out MGM Resorts was shutting down their casino floors, she knew she wanted to be there.
“Really it was just the whole unbelievable aspect to it like, this is a place that’s known for being accessible at anytime of the day, every day of the year, Christmas, Thanksgiving, everything. And the idea of it just not operating at all is so far from everything I could’ve imagined," Alam said.
Alam walked inside casinos where slot machines said "out of service."
"Kind of like walking through a dream, you just kind like- is this really happening like, are the slot machines, do they really say out of service like across all of them? No one at the bars no one trying to get in no one making reservations at the desk just, the complete opposite of any given day in Las Vegas," Alam said.
Later in March Alam captured the restaurant Viva Las Arepas closing down.
"We found the Viva Las Arepas guy was closing up, or he was was in the process of boarding, everything up and chain-shut all of his doors, so we stopped and talked to him and he let us take some pictures. I thought that it was important, too. He’s a pretty big staple in downtown. So that was surreal, especially knowing that was not just happening to him but a lot of small business owners across Las Vegas," Alam said.
She said she's happy people are returning to the Strip and hospitality workers are now eligible for the vaccine.
“Those people makeup the backbone of Las Vegas. Like without them there’s no Strip. There’s no nothing. And we saw that. And they suffered for it," Alam said.
Alam said even though some of the photographs she took exactly a year ago are tough to see, she's glad she can share a part of Las Vegas history.
“I get to remember that and go back and revisit that through pictures, and get to tell that story later on and it exists now as part of Las Vegas’s timeline,” Alam said.
To view more of her work, visit her Instagram page @miranda_alam.
