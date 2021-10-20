LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vesper Specialty Pharmacy on Eastern Avenue has administered Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines since spring.
On Wednesday, the pharmacy was out of J&J, and pharmacist Dr. Josh Koroghli isn’t sure when they’ll get their next shipment.
"Not all of us carry all of the products so it’s helpful to us we can actually get people vaccinated now there is the option that you can get something else," Koroghli said.
Koroghli said he was pleasantly surprised the FDA gave the green light to mix and match vaccines. That means if a person is fully vaccinated with one vaccine, their booster can be one of the other two approved vaccines.
A recent National Institutes of Health study showed people who received J&J had even stronger antibodies when they got boosters of Pfizer or Moderna.
"The NIH study, plus the fact we did see some data coming out of the UK and Israel with some of the mixing and then really just wanting to make sure when we have the roll out for these boosters that it’s as easy as possible for those that are administering the vaccine," public health expert and Roseman University professor Dr. Christina Madison said.
At Vesper Pharmacy, Koroghli said he hopes to start administering the Moderna booster to people over 65, those with underlying health conditions and people with an increased risk of exposure due to their work at least six months after their last dose.
Madison said mixing may also make sense for those who had an allergic reaction to the mRNA vaccines or the single shot J&J.
"If you are someone that has one of those conditions that puts you at a higher risk of having side effects from one of the vaccines than I think that would point you in the direction of getting a booster with something that you're less likely to experience side effects," Madison said.
For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.
"Now the access is everywhere,” Koroghli said. “So we have a lot people that come in trying to find the vaccine or they're maybe not aware of immunize Nevada or vaccine finder so they come in trying to find the vaccine."
The CDC's vaccine advisers, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, meet Thursday to decide on whether to recommend the FDA's authorization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.