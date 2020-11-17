LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many members of the Las Vegas entertainment industry are looking at new ways to earn a living after shows remain paused or finally shutter.
The months have dragged on as the entertainment industry keeps brainstorming ways to eventually return. Zumanity of Cirque Du Soleil is the latest show to announce a permanent closure this week.
Insiders estimate 200,000 performers, crew members and other employees have jobs tied to shows in Las Vegas.
“It’s been a devastating feeling for us, in any show,” said Brandon Pereyda, an aerial chain artist who had worked with Zumanity for 13 years.
Prior to the pandemic, Pereyda received his real estate license. He said the new job saved him in 2020.
“It was a blessing to have that side job,” he said. “[Performers] are very crafty. We always land on our feet,” he said. He’s been helping other performers get their license as well.
Others have taken the time to launch their own business.
Lauren Ashlea Fraser, who worked in promotions for Zumanity, launched Princess Parties USA and works with others in the industry on the venture.
"I wanted the opportunity to create magical memories for children," Fraser said. The stage veteran starred as the title role in "The Little Mermaid" in a Henderson production.
She and her team do virtual or in-person visits for small gatherings of children.
"I would love to pursue this business and my own dreams, to get back out there on stage ... this is going to be over someday," she said.
Princess Parties USA is giving away a free visit from Elsa for the holidays, and is also arranging visits from holiday elves.
For more information, click here.
