LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas pediatricians urge families to continue have their children wear masks in schools, although the decision is optional inside the fifth largest school district in the nation.
According to CCSD's COVID-19 tracker, more than 800 children and staff have contracted COVID-19 in the month of February.
Cases across Clark County have dropped significantly, but the valley continues to be a "high transmission" area as designated by the CDC.
The CDC recommends that anyone in high transmission areas continue to wear masks indoors. The CDC also recommends that all children over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in school.
The district had finished a "five-day pause" in January, due to the high number of cases among students and staff. According to Governor Steve Sisolak, more than 2,000 teachers and 600 bus drivers were sick, prompting the pause.
"The mask is an extra measure of protection that will not harm the child, and can only benefit. It's not just the child, but the whole family that can get sick," said Dr. Tal Minuskin of Kiddies' Pal Pediatrics, who voiced concerns about dropping mask requirements.
One CCSD school asked families and students to respect individuals' preferences and promote respect. Families at Palo Verde High School received an email with this notice:
Students and PVHS staff may make the individual choice to continue masking while on campus. Therefore, we ask that PVHS students and staff respect the personal decisions of others' regarding continued mask-wearing. Bullying or discrimination regarding these personal mask-wearing decisions are contrary to our code of conduct and will not be tolerated.
