LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – RSVP Party Rentals opened to the valley 35 years ago and owner Brad Smithers said he’d never experienced a financial hit compared to that of the pandemic.
“We went through the Great Recession and our business dropped a lot,” said Smither. “With the pandemic it was basically in the space of a week. It was kind of like the bottom fell out.”
RSVP Party Rentals supplies party needs to events of all sizes in the valley. It provides everything from tables, linens, cutlery, decorative items and more to Las Vegas clientele.
Smithers said the event industry was booming before the pandemic arrived but in the spring he had to layoff several workers to survive. His team is used to handling thousands of orders for corporate parties, wedding, convention and private events but recently he’s had to reimagine the possibilities of his inventory.
“We [rent] tents like for coronavirus testing, we did tents for doctor’s offices that wanted to expand their waiting rooms. We did pipe and drape for coronavirus testing,” Smithers said. “A lot of things are really last minute. We get a lot of orders for [people] having a wedding with 30 people in the backyard. There’s a lot of people coming in from California. Seems like they’re having a lot of Airbnb very small backyard weddings.”
Smithers said his team is also bound by the Governor’s mandates. He’s had to reject high-paying orders to keep within the law.
“We have passed and declined to do events that are very large,” he said.
While a substantial loss compared to the money the party supplier is used to, the small events have managed to keep the business afloat. The recent uptick in small, backyard weddings has allowed some employees to return from unemployment.
Smithers believes that pent up demand will only grow, making him hopeful for 2021.
“The more high dollar weddings have rescheduled. Some into 2021 and some even into 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.