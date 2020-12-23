LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parishioners Steven and Kim Hrdlicka said they are relatively new to the Catholic church.
“We’re converts and so we’re all about going to church,” said Steven Hrdlicka.
The couple said Wednesday they watched Easter church services on television earlier this year because of COVID-19 and were worried the same thing might happen to Christmas.
“There was a little bit of a scare that we would be closed for Christmas because the cases were going up," said Hrdlicka.
“We just still can’t even believe that we’re open. So we’re just so thankful that it’s even open now as to opposed to how it was when the first closures,” said his wife.
COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed at places of worship after a recent favorable court ruling against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 "pause" measures.
Churches are now subject to the same restrictions as other places in the state after some churches complained they were being treated unfairly.
The couple worship at Roman Catholic Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas, where there are several COVID-19 restrictions in place.
"It's on a first-come, first-serve basis for mass attendance. As for confession, it's by reservations because of time limitation. Everyone that comes in is required to wear a mask. Their temperature is taken," said church operations director Merlyn Thompson.
Not only that, but parishioners are asked to provide a name and phone number for possible COVID-19 contact tracing.
“It was a little disheartening and confusing but we understand,” said Kim Hrdlicka.
“Basically, for what we get to be able to go to church, we’re so thankful to comply," said Steven Hrdlicka.
Some sacrifices the couple will make this Christmas to be physically present to celebrate Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.