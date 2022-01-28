LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The impacts of COVID-19 and staffing shortages on healthcare workers has been covered extensively, but rarely do we hear from those caring for patients at their actual bedside.
Rosetta Beltran had intended to become a Registered Nurse, but stayed a Certified Nursing Assistant in 2001.
In 2003 she began working as a CNA for hospice patients.
“A lot of people tell me 'oh it’s like a blessing- oh you’re heaven sent, not anybody can do that,' so just hearing that keeps me going," Beltran said.
CNA's and hospice volunteers have a very hands-on job that is impossible to do virtually.
"We go in and bathe them, or we help them with meals, we do vitals. There’s so much- sometimes they get up and they just want to do a little walk in their room sometimes we help them walk because they’ve been laying in the bed and no one’s there," Beltran said.
They provide care and emotional support when they need it most.
“They probably don’t know we sit there and sit with them and hold their hands or wipe their tears so give them positive words," Beltran said.
Southwest Medical Hospice director Dr. Lisa Rosenberg said their industry is evolving as the pandemic unfolds.
“As a team we’re not meeting in person anymore so we don’t have the support for each other. Our IDG meetings which are one of the critical pieces the Medicare says hospices have to do to very carefully- review all the patients are we meeting their needs in the best way possible that used to be an in-person meeting. It’s not- hasn’t been in many months," Dr. Rosenberg said.
Dr. Rosenberg is in the field visiting patient homes almost every day along with two other physicians. She's had pushback in some households with mask wearing.
“So that’s been a really hard thing because being in a person’s space means something very different than it did two years ago," Dr. Rosenberg said.
She said RN's and CNA's are exposed to people the most and praises the work that they do.
“It is a scary thing for us who go home to families that we, if we have younger staff and their parents live with them, I have my kids it’s scary for everybody right now and I think it’s an opportunity for everyone, our team, and our patients and our families to all think about showing compassion to each other," Dr. Rosenberg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.