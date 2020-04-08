LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The fight against COVID-19 in Nevada is far from over.
Governor Steve Sisolak asked retired healthcare workers to join the Battle Born Medical Corps to beef up the state’s medical system.
"It’s really a calling, what we do," said Susan Vanbeuge.
Vanbeuge is one of 475 people who responded to the call so far. Although she's not retired, she said spends most of her time teaching.
Vanbeuge’s "calling" started nearly three decades ago in 1993 as an emergency room nurse near Seattle. She continued as an ER nurse for the next ten years of her career then went to nurse practitioner school.
Now she teaches students in the nurse practitioner and doctoral program at UNLV. She’s also the Director of Clinical and Community Engagement at the school. To keep her skills sharp, she works as a nurse practitioner one day a week.
“I’m so pleased to see so many [healthcare workers] lining up to serve Nevada," said Governor Sisolak at a press conference on Wednesday.
"That’s just what we do in the healthcare field," said Vanbeuge.
Vanvuege sent in her application a few days ago. She doesn't know what kind of work she might be doing.
"Perhaps locally, here in Las Vegas, as they get Cashman Field going, you know I think that area and some of the areas where they’re having to start from scratch and bring people in to get things started. I suspect that they’ll be looking for volunteers there," said Vanbeuge.
Vanbeuge also mentioned with her skill set, she would be good at making phone calls to help track down people who came in contact with infected patients.
"If I’m needed, I’m there," she said.
Vanbeuge said the application was thorough and asked about training in disaster or preparedness. She said since she volunteers with Metro, she has had disaster training with FEMA.
As eager as Vanbeuge is to help her community, she was candid about the reality of heading to the frontlines.
"It makes my heart hurt when I hear about healthcare providers who have become ill or pass away. That is personal, it’s like one of my family. So it does scare me, it makes me think, 'gosh I want to be out there helping, but I don’t know if I want to be out there right in the middle of it. But I know I want to do my bit," she said.
She encourages other retired or current medical workers to do the same. To sign up, click here.
