LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Project 150 is one of many nonprofits across the Las Vegas Valley and nationwide feeling the effects of the supply chain crunch and inflation, working to meet the demand to feed the less fortunate over the holidays.
The organization feeds 4,000 families and provides a full holiday and turkey meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Kelli Kristo said the organization would have already secured Christmas turkey dinners by now, but the shipment is still up in the air. "It is a little bit of pressure. We have committed to these families to have an amazing holiday season," she said.
Numerous other nonprofits are feeling the pressure amid shipments that may not arrive on time, or face costs that far surpass the typical budget for holiday meals.
If shipments do not have adequate supply, Kristo said she has been going shopping at multiple stores to make sure every meal is fully packed.
"Not one box less," Kristo said.
Project 150 is accepting donations for holiday meals. A $25 donation typically feeds a family of four, and the organization is asking for gift cards to help larger families. For more information, click here.
