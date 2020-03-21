homeless file

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Most people are staying home for Nevada, but a valley nonprofit explained what happens if you don't have a home.

A spokesperson for the CARE Complex in downtown Las Vegas said it's "impossible" for the homeless population to practice social distancing. That leaves them at higher risk to catch and spread COVID-19. 

Las Vegas shelters and nonprofits are low on cleaning supplies. The Nevada Homeless Alliance is collecting donations and will distribute them. They are collecting:

  • Infrared or temporal thermometers
  • Lysol/bleach products 
  • Bottled Water
  • Gloves
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Face masks
  • Paper towels

The Nevada Homeless Alliance office, co-located with Lutheran Social Services at 4323 Boulder Highway, will serve as a central distribution site. It is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

