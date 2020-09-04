LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit that provides pet resources to families in need is offering several low cost options during the pandemic.
Hearts Alive Village is a nonprofit organization that started because of the increased need to help dogs and cats from overcrowding shelters.
The organization is getting ready to offer full-service veterinary care and will be the first low cost clinic in Nevada.
"Right now there are zero full-service low cost veterinary care ... So anything from an ear infection to surgeries like bowel obstructions emergency type situations. People really struggle to access care and be able to afford vet bills and so we hope to be the resource here", said executive director Christy Stevens.
Stevens added that she hopes the low cost services will keep families together.
The vet clinic is scheduled to open in October. Hearts Alive offers pet food to families in need.
To learn more about Hearts Alive services or to volunteer, please visit https://www.heartsalivevillage.org/.
