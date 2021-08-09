LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A non-profit organization launched Monday that will serve Vietnamese small businesses in Las Vegas.
Viet Nevada Culture NCC officially launched with a celebratory ribbon cutting on Monday. Owner, Kim Dung Ho, is a corporate photographer who started offering help to struggling Vietnamese businesses during the pandemic.
She said minority-owned businesses were some of the hardest hit by COVID-19. Through her work, she found that the need was so great, she decided to create her own non-profit.
"In the whole year of the pandemic, I thought I was helpless. I couldn't do things, but I already helped people. So I'm excited. I can get more resources to help them more," Kim Dung Ho said.
Viet Nevada Culture helps to shine a light on Las Vegas' Vietnamese population and also helps to integrate those who continue to move here.
More information about the nonprofit is available here: vietnvculture.com
