LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas moving company is offering free moves for families who are still being affected by the pandemic.
According to a news release, Move 4 Less has opened applications for the third cycle of its "Moving Our Community" initiative, which helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.
As part of the program, the company will pay for the moves. The company says applications are now available for moves happening now through Feb. 2022. The last applications for consideration must be completed by midnight on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Nominations may be made by a third party. Moves should be to and from locations with a Las Vegas, Henderson or North Las Vegas address, the release notes.
According to Move 4 Less, applications can be completed here, visiting www.move4lessnevada.com and scrolling down to the "Moving Our Community" section on the home page and clicking “Learn More”, or by answering the designated questions and sending responses to Moving Our Community, c/o Move 4 Less, 6630 Arroyo Springs, Ste. 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113.
"We're happy to continue this program where our Move 4 Less team can assist families in a meaningful way," Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez said. "We created Moving Our Community because people were having a difficult time making ends meet because of the pandemic; and, sadly, many are still experiencing its long-term effects. The compelling stories people previously shared with us about COVID's effects on them ̶ and the continued housing complications for some ̶ have been overwhelming, so we've launched another phase of this program to ease the burden of more people."
The company says that a committee of Move 4 Less managers, staff, and co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez will determine the Moving Our Community recipients. Subsequently a company representative will notify them by to coordinate their move logistics.
