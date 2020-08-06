LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday announced that it will host its series of the NASCAR Xfinity playoffs on Sept. 25-27. However, the venue will have changes in place amid the pandemic.
The Speedway said in a tweet it is still waiting on approval as to whether or not they will be able to host fans in a full or limited capacity.
While they're still awaiting approval on fan attendance, they do know that there will be no infield access to non-essential personnel. According to the Speedway, this means no fan access to the Neon Garage, pit road, driver intros or infield camping.
If you have already purchased these fun extras we are working on issuing refunds to your account. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/YvLPj634tS
The Speedway said it is working on issuing refunds to fans who already purchased these experiences.
