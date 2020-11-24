LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will not host any additional racing events this year.
LVMS on Tuesday announced that all of its remaining racing events for the 2020 season have been canceled "due to the new statewide restrictions announced by the state of Nevada."
"This includes this week’s Thanksgiving Bracket Nationals, the Dec. 5-6 Jr and Bracket Series races, the Dec. 11 O’Reilly Auto Parts Midnight Mayhem, Import Face-Off, and the U.S Legends Cars/INEX Silver State Road Course Series," LVMS said in the statement.
Gov. Sisolak on Sunday announced that he would be implementing a statewide "pause" in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a move that he said will not shut down the economy, but will tighten mask requirements and reduce capacity limits.
The mitigation efforts went into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
New regulations include required masks for Nevadans "at all times," for both indoor and outdoor activities except within ones own household or while eating and drinking, and a 25% limit on capacity on gatherings.
