LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NASCAR fans may be fired up to hear the South Point 400 NASCAR race is expected to be held at full capacity in September, after Clark County Commissioners Tuesday voted to increase capacity restrictions to 100% June 1.
"We're very excited the Clark County Commission is going to free us up to sell 100% of our tickets. And thank goodness so many people have been vaccinated and the numbers have improved so much," said Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell.
Powell said the announcement will be good for ticket sales. Fans can purchase tickets now.
"And ticket sales don't go very well for a race that's four months off that people really don't know if they'll actually be able to use their tickets,” said Powell.
With capacity restrictions the Pennzoil 400 last March had only 15,000 or so fans, while the South Point 400 in September had no fans due to COVID-19.
"This is good for Las Vegas. This is good for our Speedway. It’s good for Southern Nevada and it's good for our country. It's time to get back to work. It's time to provide jobs for people. We hire thousands of part-timers over the course of an event weekend," said Powell.
FOX5 also reached out the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights about increasing capacity. The Raiders simply said they will abide by Southern Nevada Health District protocols and didn’t have a comment on expectations of having 100% capacity at Allegiant Stadium for preseason.
The Vegas Golden Knights aren’t commenting only because the hockey team doesn't have any games scheduled for June. They would play in June if they advance in the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild.
