LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that it has been approved to host fans at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals event.

According to the Speedway, there are single day tickets and weekend packages available for the event, which is being held April 16-18.

Those interested in purchasing tickets should visit: lvms.com/tickets/denso-spark-plugs-nhra-four-wide-nationals/tickets

