LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that it has been approved to host fans at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals event.
According to the Speedway, there are single day tickets and weekend packages available for the event, which is being held April 16-18.
Good news! We've been approved to host fans at the @NHRA #Vegas4WideNats!— Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 23, 2021
We will be operating at a reduced capacity, so we encourage all fans who are considering attending the April 16-18 event to get their tickets now!
Tickets➡️ https://t.co/B2qBnDMwRJ pic.twitter.com/Le4QqOrnSA
Those interested in purchasing tickets should visit: lvms.com/tickets/denso-spark-plugs-nhra-four-wide-nationals/tickets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.