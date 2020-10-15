LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday that it has received approval to host a limited number of fans at the Dodge NHRA Finals.
According to a news release, the event, held Oct. 30-Nov. 1, will be the first major professional sports event to be conducted in Nevada with spectators in attendance since mass gatherings were suspended due to COVID-19.
“We’re excited to be able to welcome back passionate race fans for this event,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Our staff has spent countless hours preparing our facility to host spectators, teams and officials, and we’re thrilled to be able to do what we do best, and that’s entertain our guests with some of the most exciting racing in the world. We understand we are taking on a responsibility, and we’re intent on setting the proper example for all the sports and entertainment venues in Las Vegas that are looking to welcome back spectators.”
Race fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings, maintain proper social distancing, enter at designated times and use restrooms and concessions in their specific areas, LVMS said.
All ticketing will be mobile and all transactions for concessions and souvenirs will be cashless, the Speedway said.
Tickets for the three-day event are available at LVMS.com as well as by calling 1-800-644-4444. The weekend will begin with sportsman qualifying on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by professional qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 31 and final eliminations on Sunday, Nov. 1.
