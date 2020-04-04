LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 38-year-old Las Vegas woman died of complications related to COVID-19, according to her family. They said they found out from the hospital where she was admitted.
“We share the same birthday, April 23,” Tish Black said. Her niece Nikeea Coleman would’ve turned 39 this month. “Beautiful, model, she’s beautiful."
Coleman was the mother of three teenagers who family described as always smiling. She was diabetic and had underlying heart issues. She went to the hospital in mid-March.
“She passed out so at that point, we didn't know what it was,” Black said.
Because of self-quarantining and restrictions at the hospital due to the pandemic, her family only got to talk with her on the phone.
“We were just thinking it was pneumonia,” Black said. “She had pneumonia and was on the ventilator.”
A week later, Coleman died in the hospital.
“She went in this last time and just didn't come out,” Black said. “On the paperwork, when they released her to the funeral home because we couldn't see her, [it said] she had the virus.”
On top of grieving the loss of Coleman, the family also has to plan her funeral within the governor’s guidelines of groups less than 10 people.
“So we're going to be on a rotation,” Black said. “It’s going to be rotating 10 in, 10 out, six feet apart.”
“Everything has totally changed,” Serenity Funeral Home owner Andre Crockett said. He’s had to make adjustments and said its heartbreaking to limit people, trying to say their goodbyes.
“I knew her husband, I knew the whole family,” Crockett said “It's just really sad that they can't grieve like they want to grieve.”
Crockett has been in the business for more than 40 years. He said it’s shocking to see the amount and ages of people affected by coronavirus.
“It’s a mystery. It’s really a mystery,” he said. “I have never seen anything like this in my life and I hope I never see this again. For people who are not taking it more seriously, not staying at home, want to be in a crowd, it's real. I'm thinking six feet is not even enough. We don't know.”
