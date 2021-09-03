LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mom claims a substitute teacher allegedly taped children's face masks to their faces in a fourth-grade classroom.
The mom of a 9-year-old boy is calling for a Clark County School District substitute teacher's resignation after an alleged incident inside a classroom involving face coverings.
The mom spoke to FOX5 under the condition we did not use her name or show her face, worried her son could be further traumatized at school, but wanting other parents to know what is happening at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain's Edge.
“I was furious, furious. I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing,” The student's mom said.
According to the student's mom, the boy got up to drink water, but forgot to put his mask on.
“He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on. The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face,” the mom said.
The mom said the sub added a second layer of tape from his nose to his forehead, and with the tape still on his face, he went to the office to pick up homework he'd forgotten at home and his dad dropped off.
“When he went to the office to pick up that homework is when one of the administrators noticed the tape on his face,” his mom said.
Alarmed, that administrator took the tape off the child and alerted the principal who went to the classroom to investigate.
“She saw another student who she thought was my son with tape on their face as well,” the mom said.
The mom later asked her son, had other students also had their masks taped to their face? He said yes. It had been happening in his classroom since the beginning of the school year.
“He says that he remembers up to five,” the mom said.
The student's mom argues what happened is not a political issue, she has no problem with the mask mandate, but said 9-year-olds like her son are often forgetful and should never be punished in this way.
“He was very upset. He was crying. He was humiliated,” the mom recounted.
CCSD issued a statement about the incident.
“The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation.”
The student's mom wants the substitute teacher to be held accountable for the incident, and to never educate children again.
“Its crazy. Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening,” the mom said.
The student's mom filed a police report and is looking at changing schools, or possibly moving her son to a charter school.
