LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Monorail will be making a come back soon.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Tuesday that the monorail would resume operations May 27.
The monorail runs from MGM Grand to SAHARA Las Vegas on a 3.9-mile route.
The @lvmonorail is on the fast track to resuming operations! Visitors will again be provided a convenient connection along the Strip beginning May 27. For more information, please visit https://t.co/0oUh4w2zar. pic.twitter.com/jO0se42fQv— Vegas Means Business (@LVCVA) May 11, 2021
"Resuming monorail operations is an important milestone as Las Vegas moves forward, offering visitors and convention-goers an efficient way to navigate throughout the destination," LVCVA CEO and president Steve Hill said in a statement.
According to the Las Vegas Monorail website, monorail passengers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Passengers are encouraged to download digital tickets to eliminate using ticket vending machines and paper tickets. The monorail will also be disinfected often and stations will offer hand sanitizer, the website said.
Las Vegas Monorail estimates that the monorail has carried 90 million riders since opening in 2004.
