LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As hundreds of thousands of Nevada children prepare to spend the fall semester learning at home, two valley moms created a homeschooling and distance learning guide to navigate the challenges facing families.
Moms Lavonda Vaughn and Diana Durant created homeschoolific.com after overwhelming demand. Since the state shutdown, they have both received endless calls, emails and texts about every nuance of learning from home or teaching your child from home.
Lavonda Vaughn has three children and has taught her children from home for eight years. Diana Durant has five children and 13 years of experience teaching children from home. The two have coached dozens of families to homeschool their children.
"There's a need in the community. Let's fill that need," Durant said. These parents-- they don't feel like they have a choice," she said.
As stressed as parents can be about the "new normal," the mothers said kids feel the same way.
"Remember that their children are in the same place," Durant said.
Vaughn hopes to give parents confidence that they can help teach their children at home. "They have been teaching their kids all these years. They were their first kids' teacher," she said.
Homeschoolific.com introduces families to common questions and issues surrounding homeschooling, from legalities, different programs, and what particular styles could suit the needs of your child and family.
The website addresses the same concerns that families with distance-learning now face, from socialization, structure, family meals and family expectations.
