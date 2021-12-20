LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As doctors encourage parents to get their youngest children the COVID-19 vaccine this winter, a Las Vegas mother is reminding other parents about the dangers of COVID-19.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 96 children across Clark County have contracted multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, after catching COVID-19. According to the CDC, almost 6,000 children nationwide have been diagnosed with MIS-C.
According to the Mayo Clinic, children may experience the following side effects after contracting COVID-19:
- Fever that lasts 24 hours or longer
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Pain in the stomach
- Skin rash
- Feeling unusually tired
- Fast heartbeat
- Rapid breathing
- Red eyes
- Redness or swelling of the lips and tongue
- Redness or swelling of the hands or feet
- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness
- Enlarged lymph nodes
FOX5 has been following Harli Hecht's battle for recovery, since February 2021.
Doctors said MIS-C caused inflammation in the brain within the spinal canal, and Hecht underwent spinal decompression surgery in the spring.
More than 18 months later, mother Brandi Hecht said the surgery relieved some pain and tingling in her limbs. Her lungs are also functioning normally. The battle for wellness, however, is far from over.
"Her headaches are there a lot. Her joint pain is still there. She can't handle light and sound," Hecht said.
Her daughter has been diagnosed with PANS or PANDAS, a pediatric neuro-psychiatric syndrome. The Stanford School of Medicine explains on it's website that the condition is triggered by infection or inflammation.
Hecht hopes to take her daughter to a specialist in Utah, but so far, Medicaid has denied the treatment. Her local doctor keeps appealing the case.
"If your child can get the vaccine, to get it. I don't want anyone to go through what Harli has gone through," she said.
Hecht warns parents to be vigilant for symptoms of MIS-C following even a mild bout of COVID-19.
