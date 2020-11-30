LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Drug-maker Moderna announced on Monday that it was submitting its version of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization.
Dr. Michael Levin, the principal investigator for the Moderna trial in Las Vegas, said the likelihood of the vaccine being approved are good.
“I can’t see any reason for them to deny approval at this point,” said Levin.
Moderna said according to its most complete data, the vaccine is 94% effective.
Levin said the Food and Drug Administration will consider efficacy and safety when making a decision to approve.
If the vaccine is approved by the FDA, Levin said it could be available in Las Vegas in two to three weeks.
Frontline workers and those who are most vulnerable to the virus will be first to receive it.
“I Hope to get my vaccine if they supply it to us as frontline workers doing research,” said Levin.
