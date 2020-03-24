LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas youth minister is going door to door in low income neighborhoods to check on people who can’t get to a grocery store like everyone else.
Minister Stretch Sanders and New Era Las Vegas are using community donations to buy toilet paper, canned goods, fruit and bread among other things.
“We’re the first responders of the 'hood. So we don’t sit down,” said Sanders.
He looks for elderly people who live alone, single mothers without transportation and anyone else who really needs the help.
“Basically we are out doing a welfare check, checking on the well being of the families, we got word some families were in need of some toiletries and some food,” said Sanders.
He and his wife Kendall wake up as early as 6 a.m. to get to freshly stocked grocery stores to buy items that sell out in a matter of minutes.
“We’ve gone to four stores since 6 a.m. today,” said Kendall. “We were able to get a majority of the things that we needed but it’s kind of difficult because so many people are buying at rapid rates.”
On Tuesday, Sanders set out to hand out necessary items at West Lake Apartments near Lake Mead Boulevard and Revere Street.
“It means the world to me. I think it was a humbling gesture for him and his wife to come out into the community and do the things that they did. They didn’t have to do it. God put it upon their hearts,” said recipient Alicia Glasper.
Minister Stretch said he is now looking for a church or community center to store the items he buys while those places are closed.
