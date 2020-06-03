LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freedom Meats owner Jeff Pugh said there’s a very good chance the last medium-rare filet you cut into on the Las Vegas Strip came from his business.
The problem is no one’s been ordering.
But, with many of his casino-based customers slated to open in the coming weeks things, he says things are still looking up despite this week’s rioting.
“The conversations I’ve had with most of the casino groups – they’re still opening,” Pugh said. “We’re still moving forward. Has there been a little setback on the volumes we’re anticipating? Sure. But hey – this city’s been sleeping for almost two-and-a-half months, three months, and Vegas never sleeps so…we’re excited. To get a purchase order flying through the email system is exciting.”
Pugh was quick to point out his business won’t start booming immediately when the restrictions are lifted Thursday, especially compared to where they were in early march.
“If we were at a ten, we went to a 0.5 – we didn’t even go to one on the food service side for Las Vegas,” He said. “Where are we at today? We’re at a two at best. But, with these guys opening up with week we’re already placing orders. We’re already shipping, processing. So, we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Listen, it’s going to be a crawl. It’s going to be a very slow process, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.