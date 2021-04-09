LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport is warning travelers of unofficial drivers in the rideshare pickup area.
The airport says these drivers are capitalizing on long wait times and may not be linked to Uber, Lyft or a taxi company.
Unofficial drivers pose a safety risk since they have not gone through the background checks Uber and Lyft require before hiring drivers.
Be safe when leaving the airport. Never accept a ride from anyone who approaches you within the terminal or garage. Instead, find your taxi in the designated queuing areas near baggage claim, or use the official @Lyft or @Uber apps to arrange for your ride share. pic.twitter.com/z4jtb8Kkkr— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) April 8, 2021
McCarran recommends never accepting rides from anyone who approaches you within the terminal or garage. Instead, find your taxi in the designated queuing areas near baggage claim, or use the official Lyft or Uber app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.