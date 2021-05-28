LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those planning to park at McCarran airport on Friday should give themselves extra time, as parking lots are filling up.
According to McCarran, the Terminal 1 parking garage is already full. The airport advises allowing an extra 30 minutes if you plan to use the Economy Lot in order to account for parking and the shuttle ride.
🚨The Terminal 1 parking garage is currently full.🚨 If you plan on using the Economy Lot, allow an extra 30 minutes to account for parking and the shuttle ride. As a reminder, masks must be worn on shuttles at all times. https://t.co/NGn7xohAKO— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 28, 2021
