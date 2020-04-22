LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke on a wide range of topics surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in a CNN interview Wednesday, including her continued assertion to reopen the state and saying Las Vegas "isn't China."

Among many topics discussed with CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday afternoon, Goodman said she believed she was sick with coronavirus in January and is now hoping to donate her plasma to help those currently battling the virus.

"As someone who's pretty sure she possibly had it in January, I've already been into the hospital to say, 'Take my plasma.'" Goodman told Cooper.

Goodman didn't elaborate on if she was tested for COVID-19.

"I do not have any information on the mayor’s medical history, and if I did I could not release that due to federal HIPPA [sic] regulations," said City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke in response.

'THIS ISN'T CHINA'

Cooper brought up a Chinese study on how coronavirus spreads in a restaurant setting in reference to Goodman's continued call to reopen Nevada. Goodman responded saying, "This isn't China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada."

"Wow. Okay, that's really ignorant," Cooper said.

"That's ignorant to say?" Goodman replied.

Cooper went on the explain the study, saying, "This is a restaurant. Yes, it's in China, but they're human beings too." Goodman brushed off the study, citing the Legionnaires outbreak in 1976. Goodman also said the city has seen Ebola and West Nile.

"You didn't have people with Ebola on a casino floor," Cooper said.

"Well we don't know that," Goodman replied.

'IT'S NOT PART OF OUR JOB'

Cooper told Goodman that many scientists are citing the need for additional testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment before reopening. When Cooper asked what Goodman was doing as mayor in regards to contact tracing and accessible testing, Goodman said it wasn't her responsibility.

"It's not part of our job," Goodman said. "That's part of our health department, part of our hospital jobs, our labs, those are the ones with the experience."

"My days are so full, Goodman continued. "I am everywhere in this city trying to hold the hands of families and everyone else to get them back to work so they can pay for the food for their children and keep a roof over their head.

"You're offering nothing other than being a cheerleader," Cooper said, in reference to Goodman's calls for action. "Do you not have any sense of responsibility if you're calling for something to at least try to work to make it as safe as possible?"

Goodman said she speaks with casino owners in the City of Las Vegas every day regarding the shutdown.

"You're talking disease, I'm talking life," Goodman said. "I'm talking life and living."

BUSINESS COMPETITION

Cooper pressed Goodman on a recent assertion that businesses could "compete" for customers once reopened.

"Let the businesses open. If it becomes a vector for viral infection and those people go back to their states and around the world, so be it?" Cooper asked.

"It's a responsibility of each one of us as a human being and part of the civilized world to know when we're sick, we don't do bad things to people." Goodman said.

"With no timeline, no treatment, and no cure, no vaccine, this could go on for months, maybe even a year," Goodman said.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

When Cooper asked if social distancing has worked in Southern Nevada, Goodman said she "didn't know" because there hasn't been a control group yet to know if it has worked.

Cooper asked if Goodman would volunteer to go to casinos "every night" if they were to reopen and "put her life on the line."

"First of all, I have a family," Goodman said. "I don't gamble. I work seven days a week."

"We're not getting the truth," Goodman said. We're going back to the 1950s with the atomic bomb. 'Don't worry about testing in Nevada. You'll all be fine, take a shower.'"

Cooper replied, "You're the one saying we'll all be fine."

RESPONSE

"The mayor’s office has been bombarded with calls of those in support and against her position asking the governor to reopen Las Vegas," said city spokesman Jace Radke when asked about reports the phone line had been shut down.

"There are only so many staffers in there answering the phone, so if they are tied up it goes to voicemail. The mayor’s office listens to the voicemails and passes the messages to the mayor. People can also email," he said.

GOVERNOR SISOLAK

CONGRESSWOMAN DINA TITUS

“We have to listen to the scientists and right now they tell us we must continue to stay at home as much as possible,” said Congresswoman Dina Titus. “Businesses in Las Vegas will only be able to recover if we take this pandemic seriously. The Mayor does not represent the Las Vegas Strip, literally or figuratively.”

CLARK COUNTY

“I understand that people are frustrated, but we must be patient. If we’re not patient, then we risk a lot more sicknesses, a lot more deaths and we risk the very real danger of our health care system being overwhelmed. None of us who have been engaged in this conversation want to risk that and we certainly don’t want to be a “control group” for some out-of-left-field school science project. Public health and safety has to be everyone’s top priority. Most of the people in our community have taken this issue very seriously by practicing social distancing and limiting their interactions with others. As a result, we have been able to slow the spread of the virus. However, we know that we need to be careful with the reopening of our local economy. Doing so too soon and without appropriate protective measures in place would put us all in danger. Our governor has taken a very reasonable approach to this issue and intends to follow the advice of the federal government and Nevada medical professionals. Soon, we’ll be able to invite the world back to our city but that time isn’t here yet.” - Marilyn Kirkpatrick, chairwoman of the Clark County Commission.

County Commissioner Michael Naft said Goodman's defiance is "reckless and dangerous":

Mayor Goodman’s defiance of Governor Sisolak’s stay-at-home order is reckless and dangerous. We ALL want to re-open as soon as possible. This includes the leadership of Clark County, which is home to 2.3 million residents and is the local jurisdiction over Nevada's economic engine, the Las Vegas Strip.



Unfortunately, every expert and every indicator says we are not there yet. Lifting the quarantine too soon would be a slap in the face of all Nevadans, especially our front-line workers who have sacrificed so much for the greater good.



I implore the Mayor to listen to the medical experts, to the Governor, and to all Nevadans who are focused on economic recovery, as soon as it is medically sound.

CULINARY UNION

The Culinary Union said in Las Vegas, 11 members of the union have died from COVID-19.

"The Mayor’s statements are outrageous considering essential frontline workers have been dealing with the consequences of this crisis firsthand," said Culinary spokesperson Geoconda Argüello-Kline.

Argüello-Kline said health and safety is their priority. "We want people back to work, but it has to be safe and secure and we don’t want workers to be part of an experiment. Workplaces need to be safe and healthy - not a Petri dish."

The Las Vegas Strip is out of Goodman's jurisdiction, Argüello-Kline reminded, and said Goodman doesn't represent workers employed there.

"What the Mayor of Las Vegas can do to help is to encourage the casino companies to pay their workers during entire closure," Argüello-Kline said.

The Culinary Union supports the Governor Sisolak’s plans to protect Nevadans. We encourage listening to health experts and scientists. The Culinary Union is majority women and people of color, and we are not expendable. Workers will be the reason we get through this pandemic and workers have to be protected. We demand it. - Geoconda Argüello-Kline

SOCIAL MEDIA

After the interview aired on CNN just before noon, social media reacted swiftly to Goodman's comments, leading to Las Vegas as the top trending topic on Twitter.

Las Vegas native and comedian Jimmy Kimmel called on Goodman to resign.

After retweeting clips of the interview, comedian Judd Apatow quote-tweeted an older clip of Goodman discussing the coronavirus, calling her an idiot.

MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid reacted to Goodman's comments about having a "control group" to test the deadliness of the coronavirus, saying the working class and by association minorities would be largely impacted by Goodman's suggestion.

Political consultant John Aravosis said called the interview "insane," saying his favorite part was Goodman's assertion that she doesn't like gambling.

