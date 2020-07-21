LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Tuesday, Las Vegas officials and surrounding jurisdictions, sent a letter to CCSD Board members expressing support for Dr. Jesus Jara amid negotiations for reopening the school district.
The letter, penned by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Henderson Mayor Debra March, summarizes the large undertaking that is leading the nation's fifth largest school district. They praised Jara's track record related to improving student achievement.
The letter said Jara has opened his door to local officials, on items including CCSD planning initiatives. The county, as well as city mayors, have welcomed the superintendent's request for input.
Overall, local leadership encouraged the superintendent to lead the school district and community to the best solution possible.
