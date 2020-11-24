LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday issued a statement on Twitter regarding the statewide "pause" that Nevada is facing amid increasing COVID-19 cases.
In her statement, Goodman says that "changing and inconsistent requirements are harming businesses and those who are being responsible, and following the safety guidelines."
Goodman went on to say that, "unfortunately, these mandates are causing additional severe anxiety to those already suffering and unemployed, to those about to lose their jobs and to small business owners."
Gov. Sisolak on Sunday announced that he would be implementing a statewide "pause" in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a move that he said will not shut down the economy, but will tighten mask requirements and reduce capacity limits.
The mitigation efforts went into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
New regulations include required masks for Nevadans "at all times," for both indoor and outdoor activities except within ones own household or while eating and drinking, and a 25% limit on capacity on gatherings.
