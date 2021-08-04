LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman shared during Wednesday morning's city council meeting that although she is vaccinated, she recently tested positive for COVID-19.
After testing positive, the mayor, who said her symptoms were mild, said that she quarantined for 10 days and has since recovered.
"I have no idea, because I'm out there all the time, probably inappropriately, hugging and touching people all the time, and that's how I choose to operate and that's how I will continue to choose to operate. I get to choose how I am," Goodman said."But unfortunately, I was exposed and therefore couldn't participate, nor would I expose our council having tested positive. My symptoms were mild, fortunately, and after 10 days, I started back to normal."
In her message, Goodman said she had been vaccinated against the virus, having received the Pfizer vaccine.
