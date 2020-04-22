LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke on a wide range of topics surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in a CNN interview Wednesday, including her continued assertion to reopen the state and saying Las Vegas "isn't China."
Among many topics discussed with CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday afternoon, Goodman said she believed she was sick with coronavirus in January and is now hoping to donate her plasma to help those currently battling the virus.
"As someone who's pretty sure she possibly had it in January, I've already been into the hospital to say, 'Take my plasma.'" Goodman told Cooper.
Goodman didn't elaborate on if she was tested for COVID-19. A request for comment from Goodman's office wasn't immediately returned.
"THIS ISN'T CHINA"
Cooper brought up a Chinese study on how coronavirus spreads in a restaurant setting in reference to Goodman's continued call to reopen Nevada. Goodman responded saying, "This isn't China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada."
"Wow. Okay, that's really ignorant," Cooper said.
"That's ignorant to say?" Goodman replied.
Cooper went on the explain the study, saying, "This is a restaurant. Yes, it's in China, but they're human beings too." Goodman brushed off the study, citing the Legionnaires outbreak in 1976. Goodman also said the city has seen Ebola and West Nile.
"You didn't have people with Ebola on a casino floor," Cooper said.
"Well we don't know that," Goodman replied.
"IT'S NOT PART OF OUR JOB"
Cooper told Goodman that many scientists are citing the need for additional testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment before reopening. When Cooper asked what Goodman was doing as mayor in regards to contact tracing and accessible testing, Goodman said it wasn't her responsibility.
"It's not part of our job," Goodman said. "That's part of our health department, part of our hospital jobs, our labs, those are the ones with the experience."
"My days are so full, Goodman continued. "I am everywhere in this city trying to hold the hands of families and everyone else to get them back to work so they can pay for the food for their children and keep a roof over their head.
"You're offering nothing other than being a cheerleader," Cooper said, in reference to Goodman's calls for action. "Do you not have any sense of responsibility if you're calling for something to at least try to work to make it as safe as possible?"
Goodman said she speaks with casino owners in the City of Las Vegas every day regarding the shutdown.
"You're talking disease, I'm talking life," Goodman said. "I'm talking life and living."
BUSINESS COMPETITION
Cooper pressed Goodman on a recent assertion that businesses could "compete" for customers once reopened.
"Let the businesses open. If it becomes a vector for viral infection and those people go back to their states and around the world, so be it?" Cooper asked.
"It's a responsibility of each one of us as a human being and part of the civilized world to know when we're sick, we don't do bad things to people." Goodman said.
"With no timeline, no treatment, and no cure, no vaccine, this could go on for months, maybe even a year," Goodman said.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
When Cooper asked if social distancing has worked in Southern Nevada, Goodman said she "didn't know" because there hasn't been a control group yet to know if it has worked.
Cooper asked if Goodman would volunteer to go to casinos "every night" if they were to reopen and "put her life on the line."
"First of all, I have a family," Goodman said. "I don't gamble. I work seven days a week."
"We're not getting the truth," Goodman said. We're going back to the 1950s with the atomic bomb. 'Don't worry about testing in Nevada. You'll all be fine, take a shower.'"
Cooper replied, "You're the one saying we'll all be fine."
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the interview was the top Twitter trend in the U.S.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
