LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called on the state to address unemployment issues on Wednesday.
Mayor Goodman started Wednesday's city council meeting by addressing those unemployed in the city due to COVID-19.
"Throughout this crisis, my goal has been and will continue to be, standing up and being a voice for the working people and small businesses of this great community who are suffering," Mayor Goodman said. "Based on the thousands of calls, thousands of calls and emails my office has been receiving these past weeks, the fear of imminent, utter poverty is every bit as real as the fear of the virus."
Noting that between March 8 and April 25 there have been 393,061 initial unemployment claims filed in Nevada, Mayor Goodman says this is more than any full calendar year in the state's history.
"That figure, at this time, represents 25 percent of Nevada's total workforce, and that does not count the thousands more who have not been able to get through to receive a single dollar yet. Nor does it include contract and gig workers who are not yet able to file for unemployment. Nor does it include those who received their debit cards but with no funds loaded on them. Nor does it include the thousands more Nevadans who are likely to be laid off in the weeks and months ahead."
"I implore the state to enlist their employees to be redirected to work on unemployment complications immediately," Goodman said. "Our out of work citizens need money to feed their families, to pay their bills. It is their money that they have earned and it is owed to them."
While she is "grateful" that there are "first steps" toward the eventual reopening of Nevada, Mayor Goodman says it is important to remember that far too many of our people are unemployed now."
Mayor Goodman went on to address that claimants report waiting on hold with DETR for hours and not getting any assistance.
"At the city and in my office, all of us are answering phones and we are told people are spending hours attempting to get through to state lines with no success. This has created real terror and panic for those who have no income, no nest egg. While I understand a new interim director has been appointed at DETR, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehab, hopefully, to help alleviate some of this backlog."
Goodman added that her office has received messages from unemployed people. "So often, so many of them in tears and panicked and no answer," she said before reading some of the messages that she has received.
One of the messages Goodman received stated that the person and his wife have together logged 7,579 calls to DETR. Not one time, according to the claimant, did they receive anything but a busy signal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Please expose the failed unemployment system the Governor is in charge of monitoring. Sisolak already fired the head of the unemployment division to cover up the failure of the system. He owns this nightmare of a system. It's really great he comes out once a week and talks, takes a few questions then walks out of the empty room. It's a beautiful sight every time he does it. Mayor Goodman is exposing the state unemployment system. What's Sisolak going to do now? The state got the money from the government April 1st. Where's the money Sisolak??? Another empty room of questions and a bad audio call in system??? Keep up the great job Sisolak?
