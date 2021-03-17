LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on the one year anniversary of the city's shut down.

During Wednesday's city council meeting, Goodman recalled wanting a "more nuanced" approach to COVID-19 restrictions instituted by Gov. Steve Sisolak in March 2020. At the time, Sisolak shut down schools and casinos and called on Nevadans to stay home to stop the spread of the virus.

"One year ago, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, I stood before you to express my deep concerns about completely shutting down our beloved Las Vegas -- its hotels, its businesses, and its schools," Goodman said. "This decision by one individual, which required no vote by the Nevada Legislature or any other elected body, promised to cause undue hardship to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans."

Why Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants to reopen Las Vegas | FULL INTERVIEW LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is hurting and what used to be a mecca for convent…

Goodman has consistently criticized the measures implemented by the state, calling business shutdowns "total insanity" and going viral after an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper criticizing the COVID-19 restrictions.

Las Vegas mayor's CNN interview on COVID-19 goes viral, faces criticism Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman told CNN Wednesday that she believes she contracted coronavirus in January.

"As I pleaded for moderation, some individuals -- especially certain newscasters -- took great issue with my stance to enact reasonable safety precautions and entrust Nevadans and tourists to make responsible decisions," Goodman said.

Gov. Sisolak recently allowed businesses to open at 50% capacity. Goodman criticized that the state was still in a reduced capacity, comparing the decisions by Sisolak to tyranny.

"There is apparently no sunset of emergency powers bestowed to some governors, which smacks of tyranny," she said. "I am now calling for a return to personal responsibility and personal liberty. Those who do not want or choose to go out to public places are not forced to do so, just as those who do not want the vaccine are not forced to get it. Those who want to wear a mask -- or two or three of them -- are not prevented from wearing them."

Goodman claimed "the science" hadn't proven that the shutdowns accomplished anything more than "reasonable precautions.

Goodman released her full statement on Twitter.

FOX5 has reached out to Gov. Sisolak's office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.