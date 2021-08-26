LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man won $1 million during the final Vax Nevada Days raffle.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Vax Nevada Days in June as a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that would distribute $5 million via a statewide drawing. Residents had to have received at least one vaccine shot in order to be entered in the weekly drawings, which began on July 8.
The final drawing took place on Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Dina Titus were in attendance.
Halim P. from Las Vegas was the winner of a $1 million prize. Other Nevadans received prizes of $250,000; $100,000; $50,000; $25,000 and $1,000, and college savings plans at the Thursday drawing.
