COVID-19 vaccine

This May 4, 2020 photo from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, receives an injection.  (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People reported experiencing long delays when trying to make an appointment for a vaccine on the Southern Nevada Health District website.

The website clearly warns of the high volume of people signing up and that some links may be unavailable at times.

Getting an appointment can take several hours but Clark County officials are asking people to be patient.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the county has enlisted the help of more information technology professionals to help with the delays.

“We’ve been working since late last night, we will be working tonight and through the night. We anticipate by Monday that we will have a really good registration system for the public to be signed up in,” said Kirkpatrick.

 

